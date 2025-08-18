Offsides with Pablo Torre: Racial discrimination in the NFL & the impact of climate change on sports

Three years ago, Brian Flores was fired from his role as the Miami Dolphins’ head coach despite producing winning records in 2020 and 2021. As a result, he sued the NFL and three teams claiming that the league engaged in the "systemic racial discrimination in the hiring, retention and termination of NFL coaches and executives." The suit has been in litigation since then, and, only last week, the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the lawsuit can move forward in court rather than private arbitration.

This week on Offsides, Jen and Pablo discuss the civil lawsuit, the exclusivity of those who own the football teams, and the future of sports in the era of extreme climate change.

