Katherine Maher on the future of public broadcasting in the Trump Era

Last month, Trump passed the rescission bill that took back $1.1 billion in funding for public broadcasting. This resulted in the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a non-profit made to promote and support public broadcasting including NPR and PBS, to shut down.

Now, the CEO of NPR Katherine Maher joins Jen to discuss how the rescission bill harms NPR and other forms of public media, why public broadcasting is vital to democracy and communities, and what can be done to preserve it.

To make a donation to a local station or the NPR Network, click here.

Katherine Maher is the President and CEO of NPR. Her areas of expertise include information and media, good governance and democracy, civil and human rights, international development and foreign policy. Prior to joining NPR, Maher was CEO of Web Summit. She served as CEO of the Wikimedia Foundation for five years. Before Wikimedia, Maher was at Access Now, the World Bank, the National Democratic Institute, and UNICEF.