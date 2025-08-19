The real weaponization of justice: Abbe Lowell on Trump's campaign of retribution

In April of this year, Trump signed an executive order singling out Former Homeland Security officer and whistleblower Miles Taylor after publishing an anonymous op-ed in the New York Times critiquing Trump.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has long a target of Trump’s ire, even earning a spot on Trump’s “enemies list". Most recently, the Department of Justice launched a two-pronged investigation into her conduct.

Abbe Lowell represents them both.

Now, he joins Jen to discuss the two cases, how much power Trump has over D.C., and how the weaponization of the presidency is allowing Trump to take revenge against those who critique him.

Abbe David Lowell is frequently recognized by numerous legal publications as one of the most successful white collar defense and trial attorneys in the United States. Abbe has successfully tried high-profile criminal and civil cases ranging from public corruption, financial fraud, conspiracy, defamation, civil rights, election law, obstruction and false statements, APA, unfair trade practices, and the Foreign Agents Registration and Espionage Acts. Abbe served as Chief Minority Counsel to Congress during the impeachment proceedings of President Clinton. He is a former Special Counsellor to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva, New York, Rwanda, and the former Yugoslavia.