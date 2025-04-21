Playback speed
Sam Sawyer on the legacy of Pope Francis

"He's always reached out to people who were poor and marginalized. That's been who he is forever"
Jennifer Rubin
and
Sam Sawyer
Apr 21, 2025
After serving as the Supreme Pontiff for 12 years, Pope Francis passed away early Monday morning at the age of 88. Pope Francis was the first Latin American and first Jesuit to occupy the esteemed position. Recognized as one of the more progressive popes, his time in the Vatican will no doubt leave a lasting impact.

Jen is joined by Sam Sawyer, a Jesuit priest and editor of America Magazine, to discuss the legacy of Pope Francis including his compassion towards the poor, the plight of migrants, and those who will bear the brunt of the climate crisis.

Sam Sawyer, S.J. is the President and Editor in Chief of America Media, the leading provider of editorial content for thinking Catholics and those who want to know what Catholics are thinking.

