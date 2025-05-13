Republicans want to gut healthcare: Neera Tanden on cuts to Medicaid and more

Jen is joined by Neera Tanden, the President for the Center for American Progress, to discuss the massive recommended cuts to healthcare and Medicaid released last Sunday by House Republicans. Within the proposed legislation is an imposition of work reporting requirements demanding that individuals receiving Medicaid work 80 hours per month. A new CAP analysis estimates that this change could cause 2.7 million workers to lose their health insurance.

Read CAP’s Report Medicaid Funding Cuts and Associated Lives Lost Mapped by Congressional District here

Call your Congressmember today and demand change! Find the number of your representative here.

Neera Tanden is the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress and the CEO of the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Before leading American Progress, Tanden was the Domestic Policy Advisor to President Joe Biden and director of the Domestic Policy Council, overseeing some of the administration’s signature achievements, including its efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs and expand health insurance coverage. Previously, she was Senior Advisor and Staff Secretary in the White House.