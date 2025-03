Jen Rubin interviews Rep. Jake Auchincloss on the disastrous effects of Trump’s tariffs, the terrifying deportations happening across the country, and the need for a pluralistic America.

Congressman Jake Auchincloss is serving his third term representing the Massachusetts Fourth. In addition to his work on the House Committee on Energy & Commerce, his areas of focus include healthcare, clean energy, gun violence, and building a strong middle class.