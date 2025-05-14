Rep. Haley Stevens on the Damage of Trump's Medicaid Cuts

Representative Haley Stevens (D-MI) joins Jen to discuss the immediate effects of the Trump administration’s sweeping effort to slash Medicaid, the confusion of the GOP’s defense, and the chaos of the ongoing tariff war.

Call your Congressmember today and demand change! Find the number of your representative here.

Rep. Haley Stevens serves Michigan’s 11th District. She sits on the House Committee on Education and Labor, and the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, where she also serves as Chairwoman of the Research and Technology Subcommittee. Rep. Stevens played a central role in in advancing the CHIPS and Science Act, a historic investment in American manufacturing, and also served as the chief of staff to the U.S. Auto Rescue Task Force, the federal initiative responsible for saving General Motors Co., Chrysler, and 200,000 Michigan Jobs.