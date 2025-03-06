Olivia Julianna and Rep. Tom Suozzi on Ukraine and the American media space

As politicians at home and abroad continue to reel from last Friday’s outburst between Trump and Zelensky in the Oval Office, Olivia Julianna takes some time to speak with Representative Tom Suozzi. They talk about the future of Ukraine, a fractured media space, needing people to get engaged, and compromise.

Olivia Julianna is a Texas Democratic Strategist and Gen Z firebrand. She is an abortion rights activist, democracy organizer, and political influencer. With over 1 million followers across TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, her content has accumulated over 1 billion views, changing the political landscape and putting youth voices front and center in the fight for our future.

Representative Tom Suozzi serves New York's Third Congressional District. He sits on the Committee on Ways and Means, the Subcommittee on Oversight, and the Subcommittee on Tax.