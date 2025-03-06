Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Olivia Julianna and Rep. Tom Suozzi on Ukraine and the American media space

Olivia Julianna
Mar 06, 2025
Share
Transcript

As politicians at home and abroad continue to reel from last Friday’s outburst between Trump and Zelensky in the Oval Office, Olivia Julianna takes some time to speak with Representative Tom Suozzi. They talk about the future of Ukraine, a fractured media space, needing people to get engaged, and compromise.

Olivia Julianna is a Texas Democratic Strategist and Gen Z firebrand. She is an abortion rights activist, democracy organizer, and political influencer. With over 1 million followers across TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, her content has accumulated over 1 billion views, changing the political landscape and putting youth voices front and center in the fight for our future.

Representative Tom Suozzi serves New York's Third Congressional District. He sits on the Committee on Ways and Means, the Subcommittee on Oversight, and the Subcommittee on Tax.

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
Olivia Julianna
Writes A New Perspective Subscribe
Recent Posts
Jen Rubin and Andrew Weissmann on 5-4 SCOTUS ruling releasing USAID funds
  Andrew Weissmann and Jennifer Rubin
Jen Rubin and Senator Chris Murphy talk American global influence and the fate of Ukraine
  Jennifer Rubin and Chris Murphy
Live with The Contrarians : You don’t have to watch HIM
  Jennifer RubinNorman EisenApril Ryan, and Jonathan Alter
Pets of the United States
  The Contrarian
States of the Union
  The Contrarian
Jen Rubin addresses the halting of aid to Ukraine, tariffs on Canada and Mexico
  Jennifer Rubin
Where in the World is Tim Mak? Jen and Tim talk Ukraine, China, and Taiwan
  Jennifer Rubin and Tim Mak