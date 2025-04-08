Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5
8

North Carolina Supreme Court Justice on Brazen Effort to Steal an Election

Jennifer Rubin
and
Justice Allison Riggs
Apr 08, 2025
5
8
Share
Transcript

In November 2024, Allison Riggs was elected to retain her seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court. However, her opponent, Judge Jefferson Griffin, has refused to concede the race for five months. Griffin has gone so far as to challenge over 65,000 ballots in court. Litigation is ongoing. Jen is joined by Justice Allison Riggs to discuss the state of play.

Allison Riggs is an Associate Justice on the North Carolina Supreme Court. She was originally appointed by Governor Cooper September 2023. Then, in November 2024, won her election for the same position. Keep up with Justice Riggs here.

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
Justice Allison Riggs
Writes Justice’s Substack Subscribe
Jennifer Rubin
Recent Posts
Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein
  Jennifer Rubin and Jared Bernstein
Aslı Aydıntaşbaş and Jen Rubin on Turkey’s Authoritarian Rise and Growing Opposition
  Jennifer Rubin
Adam Kinzinger and Jen Rubin on MAGA, Markets, and Measles
  Adam Kinzinger and Jennifer Rubin
Take Your Ball and Go Home: Sportswriter Pablo Torre and Jen Rubin on Trump’s failed Appropriation of Sports
  Jennifer Rubin and Pablo Torre
Senator Angus King and Jen Rubin on the attacks against our Constitution
  Jennifer Rubin and Senator Angus King
It's the Stupidity, Stupid! Dr. Brian Klaas on the inability to explain away incompetence
  Jennifer Rubin and Brian Klaas
Hands Off! Protests Across the Country
  The Contrarian