North Carolina Supreme Court Justice on Brazen Effort to Steal an Election

In November 2024, Allison Riggs was elected to retain her seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court. However, her opponent, Judge Jefferson Griffin, has refused to concede the race for five months. Griffin has gone so far as to challenge over 65,000 ballots in court. Litigation is ongoing. Jen is joined by Justice Allison Riggs to discuss the state of play.

Allison Riggs is an Associate Justice on the North Carolina Supreme Court. She was originally appointed by Governor Cooper September 2023. Then, in November 2024, won her election for the same position. Keep up with Justice Riggs here.