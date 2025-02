Contrarian Publisher Norm Eisen shares a short video from outside the courtroom in Washington D.C. where State Democracy Defenders Fund and Public Citizen Litigation Group are fighting to lock Elon Musk and DOGE out of the Treasury Department.

Today, there was a hearing on a motion for a preliminary injunction. Musk and his DOGE cronies have no right to access Americans’ sensitive, private data and we can prove it in court! Stay tuned for more updates.