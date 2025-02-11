Contrarian Editor-in-Chief Jen Rubin interviews Publisher Norm Eisen about a consequential decision made today by a Rhode Island judge. President Trump has violated our system by defying his ruling to unfreeze federal spending. Jen and Norm break down the next steps for the administration—and Congress—in what’s shaping up to be a cat-and-mouse game between the Trump-Musk administration and the courts.
Norm Eisen explains to Jen Rubin what happened in a Rhode Island courtroom...
...and what comes next, for democracy and justice.
Feb 11, 2025
