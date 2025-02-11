Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
55
62

Norm Eisen explains to Jen Rubin what happened in a Rhode Island courtroom...

...and what comes next, for democracy and justice.
Norman Eisen
and
Jennifer Rubin
Feb 11, 2025
55
62
Share
Transcript

Contrarian Editor-in-Chief Jen Rubin interviews Publisher Norm Eisen about a consequential decision made today by a Rhode Island judge. President Trump has violated our system by defying his ruling to unfreeze federal spending. Jen and Norm break down the next steps for the administration—and Congress—in what’s shaping up to be a cat-and-mouse game between the Trump-Musk administration and the courts.

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
Jennifer Rubin
Norman Eisen
Recent Posts
Coffee with The Contrarians
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen
Coffee with The Contrarians
  Norman Eisen and Jennifer Rubin
Jen Rubin and Steven Cook on America's transatlantic relations
  Jennifer Rubin and Steven Cook
Jen & Norm's Contrarians’ Day Live!
  Jonathan AlterJennifer Rubin, and Norman Eisen
Jen Rubin and Adam Hochschild look to history to explain the present
  Jennifer Rubin and Adam Hochschild
Amb. Susan Rice and Jen Rubin on Trump's wrecking-ball impact on international relations
  Jennifer Rubin and Ambassador Susan E. Rice
Meet our Founding Contributors
  The Contrarian
Trump's influence on the economy from a historical perspective
  Jennifer Rubin and H.W. Brands