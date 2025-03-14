Playback speed
Live with Jennifer Rubin

Norm and Jen offer their response to Donald Trump's rambling, desperate attack on Norm at the DOJ. A backhanded compliment to all Contrarians!
Jennifer Rubin
and
Norman Eisen
Mar 14, 2025
8
26
Transcript

