The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
4

Katie Phang and Congressman Ritchie Torres on GOP's calamitous cuts to Medicaid

"Republicans are going to defund healthcare and food and education for the bottom 50% in order to provide massive tax cuts for the top 1%"
Katie Phang's avatar
Ritchie Torres's avatar
Katie Phang
and
Ritchie Torres
May 20, 2025
1
4
Share
Transcript

Congressman Ritchie Torres joins

Katie Phang
to discuss the GOP’s plan to decimate Medicaid support for millions of people while putting cash in the pockets of billionaires.

Congressman Ritchie Torres is the U.S. Representative for New York's 15th congressional district. He is a member of the Committee on Financial Services and the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. Previously, Torres served as the New York City Councilmember for the 15th district. Torres was the first openly LGBTQ+ candidate to be elected to legislative office in the Bronx, and the youngest member of the city council.

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture