Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8
8

Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen and Stuart Gerson on the state of America's national intelligence institutions

Jennifer Rubin
,
Stuart Gerson
, and
Norman Eisen
Jan 31, 2025
8
8
Share
Transcript

With the confirmation hearings for Kash Patel for FBI Director and Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence taking place yesterday, Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and Stuart Gerson discuss the state of America’s national intelligence institutions.

Stuart Gerson was former acting Attorney General of the United States during the early Clinton administration. Currently, he is a member of Epstein Becker Green Law Firm. Additionally, Mr. Gerson is a founding member of the right-of-center, pro-rule of law organization, Checks and Balances.

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
Stuart Gerson
Jennifer Rubin
Norman Eisen
Recent Posts
Coffee with The Contrarians
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen
Coffee with The Contrarians
  Norman Eisen and Jennifer Rubin
Jen Rubin and Steven Cook on America's transatlantic relations
  Jennifer Rubin and Steven Cook
Jen & Norm's Contrarians’ Day Live!
  Jonathan AlterJennifer Rubin, and Norman Eisen
Jen Rubin and Adam Hochschild look to history to explain the present
  Jennifer Rubin and Adam Hochschild
Amb. Susan Rice and Jen Rubin on Trump's wrecking-ball impact on international relations
  Jennifer Rubin and Ambassador Susan E. Rice
Meet our Founding Contributors
  The Contrarian
Trump's influence on the economy from a historical perspective
  Jennifer Rubin and H.W. Brands