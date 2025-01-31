Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen and Stuart Gerson on the state of America's national intelligence institutions

With the confirmation hearings for Kash Patel for FBI Director and Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence taking place yesterday, Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and Stuart Gerson discuss the state of America’s national intelligence institutions.

Stuart Gerson was former acting Attorney General of the United States during the early Clinton administration. Currently, he is a member of Epstein Becker Green Law Firm. Additionally, Mr. Gerson is a founding member of the right-of-center, pro-rule of law organization, Checks and Balances.