Jen Rubin Interviews Ruth Ben-Ghiat

Jennifer Rubin
Jan 20, 2025
Ruth Ben Ghiat a Professor of History and Italian Studies at New York University, Advisor to Protect Democracy, and the recipient of Guggenheim and other fellowships. She has been a consultant on historical feature and documentary films and advises governments and corporations (including the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol) on autocrats and authoritarian parties and the threats to democracy they pose.

Please be sure to support Ruth on her own page, Lucid, where each week, subscribers receive essays and posts about the most pressing issues of the day.

