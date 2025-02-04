Playback speed
Jen Rubin and Senator Andy Kim on Musk's Interference in the Executive Branch

Jennifer Rubin
Feb 04, 2025
Transcript

Jen Rubin and Senator Andy Kim talk about what it means now that Elon Musk has been given access to the inner workings of the Executive Branch, including USAID.

Senator Andy Kim is a life-long public servant who is proud to represent the state where he grew up, and that gave his family a chance at the American Dream, in the United States Senate. Senator Kim represented New Jersey in the U.S. House of Representatives for three terms where he focused on strengthening America’s national security and standing up for our servicemembers, veterans, and their families as a member of the House Armed Services and House Foreign Affairs Committees.

