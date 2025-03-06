Rep. Ritchie Torres Jen Rubin interview fired USAID worker, Nancy Bolan

Playback speed
Nancy Bolan — who has spent over 25 years saving the lives of mothers and newborn babies — was fired from her health care position at USAID on January 28 as part of Elon Musk's purge at the U.S. Agency for International Development. A native of Queens and now a resident of the Bronx, NY, and a registered nurse practitioner and certified midwife, Nancy has devoted her career to helping the most vulnerable women and children, in some of the most war ravaged places on earth. She is committed to the cause of helping fragile lives — babies in intensive care, immigrant communities in New York City, people facing Covid in the South Bronx-- and to training the next generation of nurses. She spent six years at USAID after a long career in health care and public health both in the United States and around the globe. All she wants to do is to return to her job — saving lives.

Congressman Ritchie Torres is the U.S. Representative for New York's 15th congressional district. He is a member of the Committee on Financial Services and the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. Previously, Torres served as the New York City Councilmember for the 15th district. Torres was the first openly LGBTQ+ candidate to be elected to legislative office in the Bronx, and the youngest member of the city council.

Ritchie Torres
Jennifer Rubin
