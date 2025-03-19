Jen Rubin and Prof. Michael Albertus on land, wealth, and political power

Jen Rubin is joined by Professor Michael Albertus to discuss his new book Land Power: Who Has It, Who Doesn't, and How That Determines the Fate of Societies. Together, they discuss how land ownership, and the power that comes with is, has evolved over time.

Michael Albertus is a Professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago. He studies how countries allocate opportunity and well-being among their citizens and the consequences this has for society, why some countries are democratic and others aren't, and why some societies fall into civil conflict.