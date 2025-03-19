Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Jen Rubin and Prof. Michael Albertus on land, wealth, and political power

Michael Albertus
and
Jennifer Rubin
Mar 19, 2025
Share
Transcript

Jen Rubin is joined by Professor Michael Albertus to discuss his new book Land Power: Who Has It, Who Doesn't, and How That Determines the Fate of Societies. Together, they discuss how land ownership, and the power that comes with is, has evolved over time.

Michael Albertus is a Professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago. He studies how countries allocate opportunity and well-being among their citizens and the consequences this has for society, why some countries are democratic and others aren't, and why some societies fall into civil conflict.

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
Michael Albertus
Writes The Good Society Subscribe
Jennifer Rubin
Recent Posts
Rushab Sanghvi and Jen on the Importance of Labor Unions
  Rushab Sanghvi and Jennifer Rubin
Ethics Complaint in WI Targets Elon-backed Organization
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen
Steve Vladeck & Jen Rubin in conversation
  Steve Vladeck and Jennifer Rubin
Jared Bernstein and Jen Rubin on Trump's devastating economic policy
  Jared Bernstein and Jennifer Rubin
Adam Kinzinger and Jen Rubin discuss Turmoil Within the Democratic Party
  Adam Kinzinger and Jennifer Rubin
Andrew Weissmann and Jen Rubin on DOGE Cuts to TSA Dogs
  Andrew Weissmann and Jennifer Rubin
Live with Jennifer Rubin
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen