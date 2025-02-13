Playback speed
Jen Rubin and Congressman Eric Swalwell discuss USAID and Foreign Policy

Jennifer Rubin
Feb 13, 2025
Jen Rubin and Congressman Eric Swalwell discuss Trump and Musk’s impact on the United States’ standing on the global stage.

Congressman Eric Swalwell represents California’s 14th Congressional District in the East Bay. As a representative in Washington, Eric served eight years on the House Intelligence Committee where he was the chairman and ranking member overseeing the CIA. On the Intelligence Committee, Eric helped lead the House Investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, and later, the first and second impeachments of Donald Trump.

