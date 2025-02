Jen Rubin speaks with Asha Rangappa, a formed FBI agent, on the state of the national intelligence community after Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation hearings for key leadership positions.

Asha Rangappa is an Assistant Dean and Senior Lecturer at the Yale University's Jackson Institute for Global Affairs and a former Special Agent of the FBI, specializing in counterintelligence investigations. Read more from Asha on her Substack The Freedom Academy.