Jen asks for your help

Share this postThe ContrarianJen asks for your helpCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1,655Share this postThe ContrarianJen asks for your helpCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore450272Jen asks for your help***Special Contrarian Alert***Jennifer RubinMar 14, 20251,655Share this postThe ContrarianJen asks for your helpCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore450272ShareTranscriptCall Senator Schumer and tell him “NO” to signing the continued resolution: 202.224.3121Get more from The Contrarian in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postThe ContrarianJen asks for your helpCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe ContrarianSubscribeAuthorsJennifer RubinRecent PostsMaria Peralta and Jen Rubin on community organizing and collective action6 hrs ago • Maria Peralta and Jennifer RubinWe Won! Federal Employees to be Re-hired Immediately 10 hrs ago • Norman Eisen and The ContrarianJess Piper and Jen Rubin on failing Democratic strategy in rural America13 hrs ago • Jess Piper and Jennifer RubinJen Rubin and Ben Wikler on the Upcoming WI Supreme Court ElectionMar 12 • Jennifer Rubin and Ben WiklerJen Rubin and Mike Zamore discuss detention of Columbia activist Mar 12 • Jennifer Rubin and Mike ZamoreJen Rubin and Ilan Goldenberg discuss ceasefire in Ukraine and the right to protestMar 11 • Jennifer Rubin and Ilan GoldenbergThe Real Cost of the Death PenaltyMar 11 • Eliza Orlins
Share this post