2

It's the Stupidity, Stupid! Dr. Brian Klaas on the inability to explain away incompetence

"People who are stupid can destroy democracy"
Jennifer Rubin
and
Brian Klaas
Apr 07, 2025
Transcript

Dr. Brian Klaas joins Jen Rubin to discuss the impact of seemingly random global events and how they change our lives. When this thinking is applied to the Trump Administration, we see a loss of global reputation, top scientists and researchers opting to leave U.S. universities, and a break down in our systems and institutions. Make sure to read Brian’s latest Atlantic article DOGE Is Courting Catastrophic Risk, and his most recent book Fluke to learn more.

Dr. Brian Klaas is an Associate Professor in Global Politics at University College London, an affiliate researcher at the University of Oxford, and a contributing writer for The Atlantic. He was recently named one of the 25 “Top Thinkers” globally by Prospect Magazine. Keep up with Brian at his Substack The Garden of Forking Paths here.

Jennifer Rubin
