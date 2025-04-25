Ginny Canter & Richard Painter Join Jen to Detail Trump's Crypto Conflicts of Interest

On Wednesday, State Democracy Defenders Fund released a comprehensive report detailing Trump’s elaborate connections to the cryptocurrency industry. Two authors of the report join Jen to explain why these conflicts of interest pose a serious threat to democratic institutions and public trust. Read the full report Trump’s Crypto Conflict of Interest here.

Virginia Canter is the Anticorruption and Ethics Chief Counsel & Director at State Democracy Defenders Fund. Previously, she worked as the Chief Ethics Counsel at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). Canter also worked as the Ethics Advisor to the International Monetary Fund, White House Associate Counsel to Presidents Obama and Clinton, Senior Ethics Counsel for the Department of the Treasury and Assistant Ethics Counsel for the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Richard Painter is a S. Walter Richey Professor of Corporate Law at the University of Minnesota. He also frequently appears on CNN and MSNBC as a legal contributor. Previously, Richard served as the White House chief ethics counsel in the George W. Bush Administration. Stay connected with Richard on his Bluesky here.