George Conway Apologizes to Canada

On behalf of the United States, George ventures over to his neighbor's home to extend a musical, heartfelt apology to our country's neighbor
Feb 03, 2025
For the full video of George Conway’s humble ode to Canada, the feature-length is available here.

And to enjoy even more of George’s take-downs, tributes, and tribulations, check him out on Instagram here.

