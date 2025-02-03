George Conway Apologizes to Canada

Share this postThe ContrarianGeorge Conway Apologizes to Canada Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript2,148Share this postThe ContrarianGeorge Conway Apologizes to Canada Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore121165George Conway Apologizes to Canada On behalf of the United States, George ventures over to his neighbor's home to extend a musical, heartfelt apology to our country's neighbor Feb 03, 20252,148Share this postThe ContrarianGeorge Conway Apologizes to Canada Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore121165ShareTranscriptFor the full video of George Conway’s humble ode to Canada, the feature-length is available here. And to enjoy even more of George’s take-downs, tributes, and tribulations, check him out on Instagram here. Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postThe ContrarianGeorge Conway Apologizes to Canada Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe ContrarianSubscribeRecent PostsCoffee with The Contrarians14 hrs ago • Jennifer Rubin and Norman EisenCoffee with The ContrariansFeb 19 • Norman Eisen and Jennifer RubinJen Rubin and Steven Cook on America's transatlantic relations Feb 18 • Jennifer Rubin and Steven CookJen & Norm's Contrarians’ Day Live!Feb 18 • Jonathan Alter, Jennifer Rubin, and Norman EisenJen Rubin and Adam Hochschild look to history to explain the present Feb 18 • Jennifer Rubin and Adam Hochschild Amb. Susan Rice and Jen Rubin on Trump's wrecking-ball impact on international relations Feb 17 • Jennifer Rubin and Ambassador Susan E. RiceMeet our Founding Contributors Feb 17 • The ContrarianTrump's influence on the economy from a historical perspectiveFeb 17 • Jennifer Rubin and H.W. Brands
Share this post