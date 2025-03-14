Good Evening! Shortly before sending this out, to our grave disappointment, ten Senate Democrats voted alongside Republicans for a continuing resolution that will serve to increase the acting president’s latitude in continuing to dismantle our government. However, opposition continues to impress us. We were especially proud that—to the end—nervy, bold House Dems continued to speak out against the CR. Please continue to show support by turning out to their town halls while raising extreme displeasure for the Republicans who are too frightened or beholden to a MAGA agenda to concern themselves with their own constituents. Stay engaged.

Today reminds us that the battle for democracy will not depend upon a handful of senators. It is up to the people, the Contrarians, all those who refuse to obey. To do so, as we say, we have to win in the court of law and the court of public opinion. We are making huge strides in both arenas—and Donald Trump is noticing, as evidenced by his rambling tirade at DOJ today, in which he attacked our publisher, Norm. We responded almost immediately, (watch below).