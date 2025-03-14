Evening Roundup: March 14
Norm Eisen makes us proud, Jen interviews Reps. Madeleine Dean, Abigail Spanberger, and Jake Auchincloss, The Democracy Index, Azza Cohen, Jamie Schler, Shalise Manza Young, Ruben Bolling, and Esther!
Good Evening! Shortly before sending this out, to our grave disappointment, ten Senate Democrats voted alongside Republicans for a continuing resolution that will serve to increase the acting president’s latitude in continuing to dismantle our government. However, opposition continues to impress us. We were especially proud that—to the end—nervy, bold House Dems continued to speak out against the CR. Please continue to show support by turning out to their town halls while raising extreme displeasure for the Republicans who are too frightened or beholden to a MAGA agenda to concern themselves with their own constituents. Stay engaged.
Today reminds us that the battle for democracy will not depend upon a handful of senators. It is up to the people, the Contrarians, all those who refuse to obey. To do so, as we say, we have to win in the court of law and the court of public opinion. We are making huge strides in both arenas—and Donald Trump is noticing, as evidenced by his rambling tirade at DOJ today, in which he attacked our publisher, Norm. We responded almost immediately, (watch below).
Jen Rubin and Congresswoman Madeleine Dean on the Controversial Continuing Resolution
Jen Rubin and Rep. Jake Auchincloss discuss the looming government shutdown & how to push back
I’m still licking my wounds on this CR after spending over three hours at the protest/ demonstration in DC at National Mall…. Decent crowd — lots of pissed off vets and displaced fed workers as well as just angry citizens who want to protect democracy. A couple of rousing speeches. Went a bit long … I thought we should have had double the crowd — but maybe that was too much to hope for midday Friday.
Hopefully we can double and triple the crowds. We need to MAKE SOME NOISE!!
Honestly I am not sure what the best avenue was regarding the shutdown. Do you imagine that Musk and Trump would have stopped all that they are doing because of a shutdown. Wouldnt it have been easier for them to slash and make things disappear. I am not going to admonish those democrats who voted to keep the government open. I am a lifelong liberal Democrat but I really think that we must continue to fight and allow all those who are still working in the government to continue to do their work. Too many are losing their jobs. Making a statement is short lived and as we all know, we ain’t exactly in the power positions.Thank goodness for all the efforts of lawyers and non profits who are constantly challenging what is being done. So, hopefully keeping the government open will regret.