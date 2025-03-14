By Anoop Prakash, Thomas Florsheim, Betsy Brenner and David Lubar

Companies need a stable environment with confidence in the rule of law. If there is uncertainty about the impartiality of our judicial system, the fragile balance that is established with the separation of powers is shattered

Now, Wisconsin voters must shake off election fatigue because another consequential election is around the corner. On April 1, voters will elect a new member to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to fill the seat vacated by Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, and the winner will set the balance of the court for years to come. Several of the important issues from the 2023 Supreme Court election—such as abortion and redistricting—will likely also shape this contest, but we argue there are even bigger risks in play for the economic and civic health of our state.

That’s why our coalition of Wisconsin business leaders endorses Judge Susan Crawford—a balanced, nonpartisan jurist—to maintain the impartiality, fairness, and trust in our judiciary that is essential for our state’s economy to thrive.

The role of the Supreme Court is far reaching, with implications for business and regulatory rulings, enforcement and administration of the rule of law, and protecting business from partisan overreach by other branches of government. In addition, the court plays a critical role in reviewing civil rights matters and is charged with defending the integrity of our state constitution.

A balanced court—one driven by centrist common sense rather than partisan doctrine—can be an enabler for business and economic growth. A balanced court ensures consistent application of the law, avoiding extreme swings in judicial philosophy that can disrupt business and environmental regulations. Consistent and predictable rulings allow businesses to plan long-term investments and create jobs confidently and without fear of abrupt changes. A court that represents impartial views is also less likely to favor excessive government intervention or unchecked corporate power. It also fosters an environment in which business owners can trust the judicial system to fairly resolve disputes, whether related to regulations, employment law, or contracts.

Conversely, courts characterized by extreme views and overt influence from political forces can be destabilizing. We see this happening in real-time today in North Carolina. There, the balance of the court has shifted to the extreme right, and in short order has put a hold on the certification of a statewide election, shifted the balance of power from the executive branch to the legislature in several areas, and ruled that the legislature can draw its own district maps without judicial oversight, essentially concentrating political power in one party in perpetuity. And North Carolina justices are just getting started.

As pragmatic businesspeople, we believe that past behavior is the best indicator of future actions, and we would ask all voters to consider the two Supreme Court candidates' political histories closely.

Susan Crawford is a circuit court judge with an established reputation of being tough on crime and upholding the rule of law. She has clearly and consistently expressed the view that Supreme Court justices must be impartial and fair, use common sense, and not politicize the Constitution. Crawford has been a public servant and private attorney, not a politician. She previously served as an attorney at the state government level and has never run for partisan office.

Brad Schimel is also a circuit court judge, has previously run for elected office twice as a Republican, serving as the state attorney general for four years; he lost his reelection bid. Since running as a GOP candidate in 2015, Schimel has further bolstered his partisan credentials, participating in the Republican National Convention, traveling to Washington, D.C., for the 2025 inauguration, and actively campaigning with Turning Point Action to elect President Donald Trump. He supported Trump’s pardon of at least Jan. 6, 2021, convicts and defendants and was recorded saying that “another bloody revolution” was needed to reclaim freedom in America.

We believe the contrast between them is clear—and only Susan Crawford promises the balance and impartiality that Wisconsin’s economy needs. Though both candidates have ideological leanings, Crawford's emphasis on judicial impartiality will achieve a far better balance for business than Schimel's firmly partisan positions and numerous obligations he has garnered from his overt political ties and affiliations in Washington.

A balanced Wisconsin Supreme Court would ensure stability, predictability, fairness, and trust in the legal system—factors that are crucial for businesses making long-term decisions on investment, hiring, and growth.

Anoop Prakash is a founding member of the Wisconsin Business Leaders for Democracy and a manufacturing executive based in Milwaukee. He served in the George W. Bush administration and is a Marine Corps veteran. He also serves on several boards including the Leadership Now Project. Thomas Florsheim is the chairman and chief executive of Weyco Group Inc., a founding member of Wisconsin Business Leaders for Democracy and an active member in Leadership Now Project. Betsy Brenner is the former publisher and president of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. David Lubar is chief executive of Lubar &Co, a private investment firm and family office based in Milwaukee.