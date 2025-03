Name: Esther (nicknames: Bob, Poppy, Swee’pea)

Age: 6.5

Breed: Tabby, aspiring Bengal

Hobbies: Loves yarn, lasers, and (like her owner) combining short bursts of manic activity with long stretches curled up near a heat source.

Worst/Best moment: Twitches her tail at pigeons out the window with the grace of a pharaoh; launches herself at the window (closed) with the grace of a Looney Tunes character.