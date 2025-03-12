Evening Roundup: March 12
Featuring Jen Rubin & Mike Zamore, Brian O'Neill, RJ Matson, Jen & Ben Wikler in conversation, Carron J. Phillips, Jennifer Weiss Wolf, The Democracy Movement, and an exchange with the Washington Post
Longmont, Colorado had a women's march on March 8th - many people attended, including many men. Estimated 200+ people. Did not see one pro-Trump sign.
The titular character PINO & his handlers are in for a rough ride soon. MAGA measles has spread its morbilliform madness to the naive masses and when the blisters pop, only the vaccinated meek shall inherit the earth.