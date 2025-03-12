On Monday, March 3, The Washington Post ran an ad promoting “chats” with its columnists, featuring Jen Rubin.

We fixed it for them:

Here’s the ad The Post ran:

We asked for a correction, or an ad of similar size and prominence.

The Washington Post doesn’t seem to want to own up to its mistake.

Here at The Contrarian, you’ll find Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, April Ryan, Asha Rangappa, Andrew Weissmann, Olivia Julianna, George Conway, Harry Litman—and so many more.