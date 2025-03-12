RJ Matson is the editorial cartoonist at Roll Call, a newspaper covering Congress and Capitol Hill, and his cartoons are widely syndicated by caglecartoons.com. RJ is the 2019 winner of the National Press Foundation’s Clifford K. and James T. Berryman Award for Editorial Cartooning. He was the editorial cartoonist at the New York Observer and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and has drawn numerous cartoons and illustrations for MAD, The Nation, The New Yorker, Washington City Paper, Capital Style, the Capitol Steps, Scholastic News, City Limits, the Fauquier Times, and the Montgomery County Sentinel.