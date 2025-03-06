Playback speed
Daniel Solove and Jen Rubin on technology and privacy

Jennifer Rubin
and
Daniel Solove
Mar 06, 2025
2
1
Transcript

As we watched DOGE attempt to gain access to millions of Americans’ sensitive information, technological privacy is becoming a key point of contention. Jen Rubin interviews Daniel Solove to talk through what laws keep our data private, and the attempt to keep up with new, emerging technologies.

Daniel J. Solove is a Professor of Intellectual Property and Technology Law at the George Washington University Law School, the co-director of the GW Center for Law & Technology, and the director of the Privacy and Technology Law Program. He is also the author of On Privacy and Technology which explores the best ways to combat the threats to privacy in the era of AI and other novel technologies.

Daniel Solove
Jennifer Rubin
