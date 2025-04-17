Playback speed
Carlos Eduardo Espina on Trump's World of Confusion and Fear

"There's a black hole that people are being sent into"
Carlos Eduardo Espina
and
Jennifer Rubin
Apr 17, 2025
The Trump administration has never been short on cruelty. Nowhere is this more apparent than its anti-immigration tactics. The exact numbers are unclear, but since Trump took office in January, deportation efforts have magnified in very public ways. Immigration activist Carlos Eduardo Espina joins Jen to talk fear, ICE raids, and how millions are being forced to prepare for the worst.

Carlos is a nonprofit director, activist, and content creator who works to uplift the immigrant community through social media content, community organizing, and charitable causes. He has over 15 million followers on social media, where he posts bilingual videos informing and uplifting the Latino community in the United States. Carlos is the most followed Latino activist in the United States. Beyond making content, Carlos now also leads the nonprofit organization "Migrantes Unidos" and his community center in Houston, Texas.

TikTok: @Carlos_Eduardo_Espina
Instagram: @carlos_eduardo_espina
Facebook: Carlos Eduardo Espina
Substack:

