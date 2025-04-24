BREAKING: Major Legal Wins

Multiple injunctions have been ruled on today in cases focused on immigration, education, and voting rights—including one case litigated by our own Publisher, Norman Eisen. Norm and Jen got on shortly after to explain the extraordinary rulings…all of them in favor of upholding our democracy. Watch, enjoy, and please subscribe to receive more updates like this.

Clarification: Jen Rubin said Tesla stock declined by 70 percent. It was Tesla profits that declined 70 percent. This video is being updated to remove the error.