Bill Braniff on the Great Replacement Theory

"The conspiracy is based on threats to sacred values, much more so than pragmatic reality or data"
Jennifer Rubin
and
Bill Braniff
Apr 14, 2025
Transcript

In the latest collaboration between PERIL and The Contrarian, Jen is joined by Executive Director Bill Braniff. This week’s topic of discussion is “The Great Replacement Theory”, an alt-right conspiracy theory claiming that the white population (and white “culture” at large) is being systematically displaced by non-white populations. At the core of the ideology driving the theory is white supremacy and misogyny.

If you are a parent, teacher, faither leader, or anyone else seeking guidance on what to do when confronted with this conspiracy theory, take a look at PERIL’s resources here.

Bill Braniff is the new executive director of he Polarization and Extremism Research & Innovation Lab (PERIL) at American University. Previously, he served as Director of the University of Maryland’s National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism (START).

Bill Braniff
Jennifer Rubin
