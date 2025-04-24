Are the courts fed up? Dr. Mary Anne Franks on the legitimacy of the judiciary

Today was a massive day in the legal world. At least four preliminary injunctions were dropped in litigation involving the Trump Administration. The cases cover a variety of political topics including education, immigration, and voting rights.

The courts held strong today, but what happens if Trump disobeys court orders? Jen is joined by Dr. Mary Anne Franks of George Washington University to discuss the blatant disrespect the Trump Administration has towards the rule of law and how the fate of our democracy depends on combatting it.

Dr. Mary Anne Franks is the Eugene L. and Barbara A. Bernard Professor in Intellectual Property, Technology, and Civil Rights Law at the George Washington University Law School. She is an internationally recognized expert on the intersection of civil rights, free speech, and technology. Dr. Franks is also the President and Legislative & Tech Policy Director of the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative (CCRI),a nonprofit dedicated to combat online abuses that threaten civil rights and civil liberties.