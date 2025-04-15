Andrew Weissmann on Trump's Inhumane Refusal to Return Maryland Man to U.S.

Yesterday, Trump hosted El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, in the Oval Office to discuss the heinous “administrative error” that sent an American man to a Salvadoran prison. Despite the Supreme Court ordering his release, neither Trump nor Bukele have made moves to do so. Andrew Weissmann joins Jen Rubin to explain how the Trump administration is denying court orders and violating the right to due process.

Andrew Weissmann is a professor of practice at NYU school of law who served as a lead prosecutor in Robert S. Mueller’s Special Counsel’s Office and as General Counsel for the FBI. Stay connected with Andrew on his Substack here.