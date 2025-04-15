Playback speed
Andrew Weissmann on Trump's Inhumane Refusal to Return Maryland Man to U.S.

"There's no pushback, including from the Attorney General of the United States, who is sitting there, who knows what the Supreme Court has ruled"
Andrew Weissmann
and
Jennifer Rubin
Apr 15, 2025
Yesterday, Trump hosted El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, in the Oval Office to discuss the heinous “administrative error” that sent an American man to a Salvadoran prison. Despite the Supreme Court ordering his release, neither Trump nor Bukele have made moves to do so. Andrew Weissmann joins Jen Rubin to explain how the Trump administration is denying court orders and violating the right to due process.

Andrew Weissmann is a professor of practice at NYU school of law who served as a lead prosecutor in Robert S. Mueller’s Special Counsel’s Office and as General Counsel for the FBI. Stay connected with Andrew on his Substack here.

