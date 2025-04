On Monday, the Supreme Court delivered a 5-4 ruling allowing the Trump administration to continue its horrendous deportations. Andrew Weissman joins Jen Rubin to break down the court’s decision.

Andrew Weissmann is a professor of practice at NYU school of law who served as a lead prosecutor in Robert S. Mueller’s Special Counsel’s Office and as General Counsel for the FBI. Stay connected with Andrew on his Substack here.