Anderson Clayton explains the state of play in the North Carolina Supreme Court Race

The North Carolina State Supreme Court race is still being contested by Republicans, despite there being no evidence of election interference. Justice Allison Riggs won the election for a seat on the NC Supreme Court against Judge Jefferson Griffin in November of last year. Griffin refused to concede, and a litigation battle ensued. Chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party, Anderson Clayton joins Jen Rubin to give an update.

Anderson Clayton is the chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party. Elected at 25 years old, she is the youngest chair of a state democratic party. Prior to her election as Chair of North Carolina Democratic Party, Chair Clayton served as a chair of the Person County Democratic Party, her hometown county.