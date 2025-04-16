The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Anderson Clayton explains the state of play in the North Carolina Supreme Court Race
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -17:45
-17:45

Anderson Clayton explains the state of play in the North Carolina Supreme Court Race

Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Anderson Clayton's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
and
Anderson Clayton
Apr 16, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

The North Carolina State Supreme Court race is still being contested by Republicans, despite there being no evidence of election interference. Justice Allison Riggs won the election for a seat on the NC Supreme Court against Judge Jefferson Griffin in November of last year. Griffin refused to concede, and a litigation battle ensued. Chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party, Anderson Clayton joins Jen Rubin to give an update.

Anderson Clayton is the chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party. Elected at 25 years old, she is the youngest chair of a state democratic party. Prior to her election as Chair of North Carolina Democratic Party, Chair Clayton served as a chair of the Person County Democratic Party, her hometown county.

Discussion about this episode

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Unflinching journalism in defense of democracy
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Anderson Clayton's avatar
Anderson Clayton
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
Recent Episodes
Jen Rubin goes live with Julian Zelizer
  Jennifer Rubin and Julian Zelizer
Andrew Weissmann on Trump's Inhumane Refusal to Return Maryland Man to U.S.
  Andrew Weissmann and Jennifer Rubin
Live with Jared Bernstein
  Jared Bernstein and Economy_Heather
Courage is Contagious
  The Contrarian
Bill Braniff on the Great Replacement Theory
  Jennifer Rubin and Bill Braniff
Happy National Pet Day!
  The Contrarian
Rural America fights back! Jess Piper on Trump's impact in red states
  Jess Piper and Jennifer Rubin