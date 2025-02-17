Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
86
81

Amb. Susan Rice and Jen Rubin on Trump's wrecking-ball impact on international relations

Jennifer Rubin
and
Ambassador Susan E. Rice
Feb 17, 2025
86
81
Share
Transcript

This special Contrarians’ Day interview with former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice, and Jen Rubin lays out Trump’s wrecking-ball impact on U.S. international relations. This includes shattering our trust with European allies, the fatal consequences of cutting off USAID funds, and much more.

Ambassador Susan Rice is a former United States Ambassador to the United Nations and National Security Advisor under President Obama. Most recently, she served as Domestic Policy Advisor to President Joe Biden. Over her career, Amb. Rice has worked to advance U.S. interests, defend universal values, strengthen the world's security and prosperity, and promote respect for human rights.

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
Ambassador Susan E. Rice
Writes Ambassador Susan E. Rice Subscribe
Jennifer Rubin
Recent Posts
Coffee with The Contrarians
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen
Coffee with The Contrarians
  Norman Eisen and Jennifer Rubin
Jen Rubin and Steven Cook on America's transatlantic relations
  Jennifer Rubin and Steven Cook
Jen & Norm's Contrarians’ Day Live!
  Jonathan AlterJennifer Rubin, and Norman Eisen
Jen Rubin and Adam Hochschild look to history to explain the present
  Jennifer Rubin and Adam Hochschild
Meet our Founding Contributors
  The Contrarian
Trump's influence on the economy from a historical perspective
  Jennifer Rubin and H.W. Brands