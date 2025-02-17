Amb. Susan Rice and Jen Rubin on Trump's wrecking-ball impact on international relations

This special Contrarians’ Day interview with former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice, and Jen Rubin lays out Trump’s wrecking-ball impact on U.S. international relations. This includes shattering our trust with European allies, the fatal consequences of cutting off USAID funds, and much more.

Ambassador Susan Rice is a former United States Ambassador to the United Nations and National Security Advisor under President Obama. Most recently, she served as Domestic Policy Advisor to President Joe Biden. Over her career, Amb. Rice has worked to advance U.S. interests, defend universal values, strengthen the world's security and prosperity, and promote respect for human rights.