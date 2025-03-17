Adam Kinzinger and Jen Rubin discuss Turmoil Within the Democratic Party

Democrats are facing ire from those within their own party after the Senate voted to pass the continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown. Jen Rubin and Adam Kinzinger discuss a failing Democratic strategy to oppose Trump and what needs to change.

Adam Kinzinger is a former (a word he relishes) member of Congress from Illinois and was one of two Republican members who sat on the January 6th Committee. Make sure to keep up with Adam on his own Substack here, and check out Adam’s weekend video mentioned in the interview here.