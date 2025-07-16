The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Coffee with Contrarians 07/16

A recording from Coffee with Contrarians LIVE 7/16
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Randi Weingarten's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
,
Norman Eisen
, and
Randi Weingarten
Jul 16, 2025
∙ Paid
32
2
Share

Thank you

Diana Butler Bass
,
Valerie Monroe
,
Armchair Lehigh Valley
,
Dr. Mary M. Marshall
,
Iulia Huiu
, and many others for tuning into a special Coffee with the Contrarians with guest
Randi Weingarten
! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

Get more from The Contrarian in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture