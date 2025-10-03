Law & Order: Scary SCOTUS Season with Steve Vladeck
The gates to the Supreme Court crack open this Monday, and we are entering a period of legal uncertainty. Emergency applications against the Trump Administration continue to roll in as the court is forced to face the merit-based cases sidelined this summer. Steve Vladeck, our SCOTUS expert, joins Jen to break down what is at stake this SCOTUS season, th…
Inhumane ICE Raids & How We Can Help with Carlos Eduardo Espina
As the inhumane, anti-immigrant ICE raids continue to worsen across the country, destabilizing already vulnerable communities and beyond, people are starting to wake-up to this cruel reality. Carlos Eduardo Espina, nonprofit director and immigration activist, joins Jen to explain the obstacles and violence migrants in the U.S. face, the Trump Administra…
Your sheet-pan dinner might be feminist
There’s something so seductive about the allure of a sheet-pan dinner. It promises convenience and nourishment, whole foods on a fast-food schedule. Of course, the sad reality is that most sheet-pan dinners I’ve made have ended up half steamed with a melange of ingredients whose ill-matched cooking times meant some were overdone and some raw…
Contrarian Pet of the Week
We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!
Have a wonderful weekend, Contrarians! Look out for Publisher Norm Eisen’s wrap tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. ET.
Please highlight the unprecedented, horrific CPB and ATF raids in Chicago yesterday, which continue today, directed at children. Even People Magazine is reporting on this. https://people.com/ice-agents-overnight-chicago-raid-11823082
I presume that Pritzker is still in charge of Illinois' Natl Guard, even though Trump has made idiotic remarks re how he will nationalize them. Instead of useless words, photos of egregious conduct on the part of ICE, beat asshole to the punch, and bring in the Guard to police these gangsters. I understand there would be full scale conflict, but frankly, it's coming to that anyways. Bring it on.