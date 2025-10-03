The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
blueviolin's avatar
blueviolin
2h

Please highlight the unprecedented, horrific CPB and ATF raids in Chicago yesterday, which continue today, directed at children. Even People Magazine is reporting on this. https://people.com/ice-agents-overnight-chicago-raid-11823082

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
RRiveter's avatar
RRiveter
2h

I presume that Pritzker is still in charge of Illinois' Natl Guard, even though Trump has made idiotic remarks re how he will nationalize them. Instead of useless words, photos of egregious conduct on the part of ICE, beat asshole to the punch, and bring in the Guard to police these gangsters. I understand there would be full scale conflict, but frankly, it's coming to that anyways. Bring it on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture