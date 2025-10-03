taylorswift A post shared by @taylorswift

The Life of a Showgirl (now streaming)

Obscure singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is back with her 12th studio album, which my sixth grader was already listening to this morning at 6:15 am (as I’m sure were millions of other fans). It’s been 18 months since she released The Tortured Poets Department, and in the time that I’ve spent thinking very hard about cleaning out my closet (but not actually done it), she has produced yet another album. Oh, and an 89-minute promotional film that could have been posted on YouTube but will instead be released in theaters.

Sadly, The Life of a Showgirl is not a tribute to the 1995 camp classic starring Elizabeth Berkley but rather a peek into Swift’s life in her post-Eras Tour ere. It reunites Swift with Max Martin and Shellback, the Swedish hit makers who produced “Red,” “1989,” and “Reputation” — three of her poppiest albums. It’s been less than a day since Showgirl dropped, but so far it has drawn a mixed reaction, with excitement over its abundance of pure bangers tempered by disappointment over frequent corny lyrics that seem to be rehashing ancient grudges. The standout tracks (according to me) include the ‘80s-infused lead single, “Fate of Ophelia,” and the Fleetwood Mac-adjacent “Opalite,” while the songs most laden with the Easter Eggs that Swifties gobble up include “Actually Romantic,” a Charli XCX diss track; “CANCELLED!" which seemingly references her problematic besties Blake Lively and Brittany Hahomes; and “Wood,” an ode to Travis Kelce’s “redwood.”

Doja Cat, host Bad Bunny, and Chloe Fineman on the SNL set. October 2, 2025 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC/streaming on Peacock)

The 51st season of America’s most enduring comedy institution kicks off this weekend and there are many reasons to watch, starting with host, Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican superstar who will be performing at the Super Bowl in February — much to the dismay of racist morons like Corey Lewandowski. Expect some jokes about his high-profile gig (which will also air on NBC) and some deft comedy from Bad Bunny, who who is now a Studio 8H veteran (and can be very funny, as in this sketch where he played a Newark air traffic controller).

This will also be the first SNL to air since Donald Trump declared war on late-night TV by cheering the cancellation of The Late Show and the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live and calling for Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon to get the ax at NBC. Given the genuinely scary environment for anyone engaging in political comedy right now, the inevitable question is whether SNL will go soft on Trump. One could argue it has many times already, starting in 2015 when he hosted the show shortly after launching his presidential bid, and used the platform to attack Mexicans. Then again, Lorne Michaels may be one of the few people remaining in legacy media who can truly do whatever he wants — the F.C.C. be damned.

Finally, it will be interesting to see how the show moves forward after the dizzying heights of the 50th anniversary season, particularly given a major cast shakeup that saw the departure of some long-time favorites, including the brilliant Ego Nwodim. Miss Eggy, you will be sorely missed.

Are We Good? (in select theaters now)

Directed by Steven Feinartz, this intimate documentary follows the notoriously cranky comedian and trailblazing podcaster Marc Maron as he reels from the sudden death of his partner, filmmaker Lynn Shelton, and makes a tentative return to stand-up. Featuring interviews with peers like W. Kamau Bell, Laurie Kilmartin, and David Cross (who says that back in the ‘80s, “I was one of a handful of people who could tolerate him”), the film chronicles Maron’s rise in the comedy world, his struggles with addiction, and his professional highs and lows. Maron, known for digging deep with the guests on his podcast, WTF, isn’t always comfortable when the roles are reversed.

Famous Last Words: Jane Goodall (Netflix)

Legendary conservationist passed away this week at 91, a sad loss at a time when the world could desperately use more people like her. Her death sparked a wave of thoughtful obituaries chronicling her groundbreaking work, particularly with chimpanzees.

But perhaps nothing that can compete with Famous Last Words, which landed Friday, and features an extensive interview with Goodall, reflecting on her life and legacy. It is the first in a series in which famous people are invited to share their final words and sit for a confidential interview to be released only after their death — like the TV equivalent of a pre-written obituary, made with the subject’s participation. Goodall is the first participant to die. The other names are not publicly known.

In Goodall’s episode, which was reportedly filmed in March, she sips from a glass of whisky, takes shots at Elon Musk and Donald Trump, and leaves viewers with a powerful message about their worth. It may be just the thing we all need to hear right now.

Meredith Blake is the culture columnist for The Contrarian