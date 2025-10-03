Leader Jeffries on the shutdown & what's at stake next week in SCOTUS

Earlier this week, you might have seen that President Trump tweeted a racist, AI-generated video with a sombrero and mustache on House Representative Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies.

Jefferies joined The Tea with April Ryan to talk about why the President is focusing on distractions and memes during a government shutdown instead of finding a resolution, why Democrats won’t sign a Republican funding bill that refuses to provide healthcare for everyday Americans, and his eight-word message to the President: “Cancel the cuts, lower the cost, save healthcare.”

Also, the gates to the Supreme Court will crack open on Monday for SCOTUS’ next season of cases.

SCOTUS expert Steve Vladeck [20:45] looks at the upcoming docket and also breaks down the court’s decision to allow Fed Governor Lisa Cook to stay in her seat until a hearing in January.