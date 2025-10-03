Law & Order: Scary SCOTUS Season with Steve Vladeck

The gates to the Supreme Court crack open this Monday, and we are entering a period of legal uncertainty. Emergency applications against the Trump Administration continue to roll in as the court is forced to face the merit-based cases sidelined this summer. Steve Vladeck, our SCOTUS expert, joins Jen to break down what is at stake this SCOTUS season, the recent Lisa Cook decision, and Trump’s newest phony declaration of war.

“You don’t need to be a lawyer to see the real world affects of the Supreme Court,” Steve says, defining how Supreme Court rulings trickle down into our everyday lives. Moreover, Steve dives into the deflation of both SCOTUS and Congress’ power as authority is ceded to the Executive branch, a progression in the making since the turn of the century.

Steve Vladeck is a professor of law at the Georgetown University Law Center, and is a nationally recognized expert on the federal courts, the Supreme Court, national security law, and military justice. Make sure to keep up with Steve on his Substack One First here.