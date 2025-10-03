We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Elsa

Age: 9 months

Breed: German Shepherd

Hobbies: Annoying her big sister Bella

Worst/Best Moment: Always adorable, Elsa has blown through rules against sitting on the furniture and enjoys sneaking up on her dad and delivering an affectionate “side bite” when he least expects it.

Joyce Vance, a former U.S. attorney, is a law professor and co-host of two podcasts, #SistersInLaw and Cafe’s Insider.

In memoriam: Today, we mourn Rocky (full name: Barack the Vote), Jennifer Weiss-Wolf’s beloved cat, whose silent meow and bald belly warmed our hearts. Rock on, Rocky. You were loved.