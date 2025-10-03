Inhumane ICE Raids & How We Can Help with Carlos Eduardo Espina

As the inhumane, anti-immigrant ICE raids continue to worsen across the country, destabilizing already vulnerable communities and beyond, people are starting to wake-up to this cruel reality. Carlos Eduardo Espina, nonprofit director and immigration activist, joins Jen to explain the obstacles and violence migrants in the U.S. face, the Trump Administration’s staunch overreach, and the changing political landscape in Texas.

“We need people who are filming and who are documenting all these things,” Carlos says, listing how neighbors and community members can support and uplift immigrant communities. “I think the average American with empathy…. is seeing a lot of this stuff going on and saying….this is going way too far.” Carlos adds that we need to reach out to young people who voted for Trump. According to Carlos, everything is not what it seems, and it’s now more vital than ever to band together.

Carlos is a nonprofit director, activist, and content creator who works to uplift the immigrant community through social media content, community organizing, and charitable causes. He has over 15 million followers on social media, where he posts bilingual videos informing and uplifting the Latino community in the United States. Carlos is the most followed Latino activist in the United States. Beyond making content, Carlos now also leads the nonprofit organization “Migrantes Unidos” and his community center in Houston, Texas.

TikTok: @Carlos_Eduardo_Espina

Instagram: @carlos_eduardo_espina

Facebook: Carlos Eduardo Espina

Substack: Carlos Eduardo Espina

You can also find additional resources on uplifting and protecting our Latino immigrants by clicking here.