Evening Roundup, October 21
Featuring Gabe Lezra, Brian O'Neill, Lynn Sweet and Jen Rubin, Jeff Nesbit, David Bernell & Thomas Graham, "Let's Do Lunch" with Jared Bernstein, Nick Anderson, & The Contrarian No Kings livestream
For some reason yesterday's demolition of the East Wing of the White House seemed like a special kind of travesty from this president. It's one thing to issue unlawful executive orders. It's one thing--a diabolical thing--to violate the human rights of Americans (documented or not). But to destroy the profile of the most familiar, most important residential property in the nation is a different magnitude of offensiveness. This is a raw show of destructive physical power. As if he's saying, "If I can get away with this flagrant destruction of a national landmark in broad daylight, I can get away with anything." Next will he seal the doors of the Capitol?
(In advance, please excuse my” French” I am furious with what’s going on!)
Months ago, Jeff Tiedrich, author of the (incredibly awesome) Substack known as “everyone is entitled to my own opinion” issued a challenge to news reporters (and my take is that that challenge extends to all members of the media, whether reporters or not).
“The first reporter to stand up and ask (Trump) --- “What the fuck is wrong with you?” --- should Get a Pulitzer Prize”, says Jeff.
I don’t know of any reporter (or any other member of the media) who has yet done that.
I’d like to add to Jeff’s challenge to reporters (and other members of the media) --- the first reporter to call Trump a liar at a press conference will win a dinner for two, on me. My suggested wording for the question the reporter should ask Trump during a press conference:
“President Trump, you just lied. You lied earlier, and you just lied again. What the fuck is wrong with you?”
Here’s my problem (and I do suspect that others like me, have the same exact problem). I am so tired, so damn tired, so fucking tired of hearing reporters characterize Trump’s lies as “false statements” or “non-truths”, or “misstatements of fact.”
A lie is a lie. A lie is a goddamn fucking lie. It does not need, nor does it warrant, any other characterization!
Please kindly copy and paste this post on other Substacks. Hopefully, reporters (and other members of the media) will stop tip-toeing through the daises, stop pussyfooting around and call Trump a liar every goddamn time Trump lies!