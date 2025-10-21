No Kings Day Live

Thank you for joining us for coast-to-coast coverage of the United States standing up against tyranny—because America doesn’t bow to kings.

Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen took us through the day’s events and brought you on-the-ground protest coverage from all over the country, the likes of which you won’t find anywhere else.

The list of reasons why we protest keeps growing. Our friends at Indivisible had over 2,700 events planned, with 7 million people who took to the streets to reject lawless authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of our democracy.

We welcomed some of our favorite Contrarians to talk about how we got here, what’s happening in major cities and small towns across America, and where we go from here.

Special Guests:

Heather Cox Richardson

Katie Phang

April Ryan

Tim Dickinson

Ezra Levin, Co-Founder, Indivisible

Jonathan Alter

Carlos Eduardo Espina

Olivia Julianna

Thank you again!