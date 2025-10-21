The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Let’s Do Lunch! 10/21

A recording from Let's Do Lunch! 10/21
Jared Bernstein's avatar
Bobby Kogan's avatar
Jared Bernstein
and
Bobby Kogan
Oct 21, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

Thank you

The Contrarian
,
ThePoliticsBar
,
Brenda Elthon
,
Noble Blend
,
Maryjane Osa
, and many others tuning into another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein and special guest
Bobby Kogan
. Join us every other Tuesday at 12pm ET to get all your burning econ questions answered!

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture